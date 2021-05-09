Menu

Liverpool ready to pay £91million for ambitious transfer deal

Liverpool are reportedly desperate to do what it takes to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and CaughtOffside have previously reported on the Reds joining the race for his signature ahead of next season.

Now, there’s been a further update as Don Balon claim Liverpool seem prepared to pay the £91million required to persuade Dortmund to sell Sancho.

It would make sense for the Merseyside giants to make a big investment like this, with Sadio Mane’s dip in form this term a real worry for the club.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season and it seems clear they need to revamp their front three, which is no longer looking the unstoppable force it once was.

Sancho could be an ideal upgrade on Mane, and it does seem like LFC are ready to pay big to ensure they get this deal done.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is a top transfer target for Liverpool

It might be tricky for Liverpool, however, to persuade the 21-year-old to move to Anfield if they cannot offer Champions League football next season.

Sancho surely won’t be short of other offers either, but Liverpool could really do with a statement purchase like this to help them bounce back from this disappointing campaign.

