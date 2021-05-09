Key Man United star leaves Villa Park with support in worrying injury concern for Red Devils ahead of big Leicester and Liverpool clashes

According to Henry Winter of the Times, Manchester United have just suffered a very worrying blow as captain Harry Maguire has walked to the team bus whilst wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

Maguire, a mainstay in United’s starting lineup since he arrived at the club, was left grounded in the 73rd minute after a coming together with teammate Edinson Cavani, who was duelling Anwar El Ghazi.

The centre-back received treatment on the sidelines even returned, only to fall to the floor almost immediately, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace Maguire in the 78th minute of the 3-1 win.

Winter has now offered a more worrying update to the Red Devils faithful, Maguire had to walk from the Villa Park dressing room to the side’s team bus whilst wearing a support boot.

Harry Maguire just walked to the #mufc bus with his left foot in a support boot. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 9, 2021

The Red Devils have little to play for in regards to league position for the rest of the season, as they sit comfortably in second, but they could now lose Maguire for key clashes against rival clubs.

United face Leicester on Tuesday night before they battle primary rivals Liverpool on Thursday evening in the tie that was rescheduled after being postponed due to fan protests at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also have a Europa League final to look ahead to at the end of the month, so even a medium-term injury for Maguire could ruin their hopes of landing some much-needed silverware.

Maguire is also a key starter for England, with the Euros just over a month away, an injury concern like this is absolutely the last thing that Gareth Southgate would’ve wanted.