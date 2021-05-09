Menu

‘Liability’ and ‘get him out’ – These Manchester United fans want ‘championship quality’ ace off after first-half display against Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have been left enraged by the first-half performance from Scott McTominay as the Red Devils trail to Aston Villa at the interval.

Academy graduate McTominay is lining up in the middle of the park, alongside Fred, but some supporters are of the firm belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been way too defensive with this pairing.

Two holding midfielders hasn’t worked out for the Red Devils so far, and it’s worth noting that the partnership between McTominay and Fred is usually much better suited to playing against other top six clubs and elite opposition – with all respect to a resilient and impressive Villa side.

McTominay has been labelled a ‘liability’ and even branded a ‘Championship quality player’, which certainly seems a little harsh for the ace that has turned in some massive performances for United.

Here is how some of the United faithful have reacted to their academy graduate’s performance:

Are some of these supporters being harsh towards McTominay? The Scotland international doesn’t pick the teamsheet, the first-half showed that a midfield tandem of himself and Fred isn’t ideal for clashes against mid-table sides like Villa, but Solskjaer picked the starting lineup and not the 24-year-old.

