‘Liability’ and ‘get him out’ – These Manchester United fans want ‘championship quality’ ace off after first-half display against Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have been left enraged by the first-half performance from Scott McTominay as the Red Devils trail to Aston Villa at the interval.

Academy graduate McTominay is lining up in the middle of the park, alongside Fred, but some supporters are of the firm belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been way too defensive with this pairing.

Two holding midfielders hasn’t worked out for the Red Devils so far, and it’s worth noting that the partnership between McTominay and Fred is usually much better suited to playing against other top six clubs and elite opposition – with all respect to a resilient and impressive Villa side.

McTominay has been labelled a ‘liability’ and even branded a ‘Championship quality player’, which certainly seems a little harsh for the ace that has turned in some massive performances for United.

Here is how some of the United faithful have reacted to their academy graduate’s performance:

Mactominary is a liability — Thandu Ramashia (@thandululo) May 9, 2021

Mctominay is A championship quality player

Get him out — Kyle (@MunyaoKyle) May 9, 2021

The only thing that makes Trashtominay relevant is him scoring goals.

he hasn’t scored since february.

get him off the pitch and bring cavani on. — ¶ (@LifelsATest) May 9, 2021

Two holding midfielders who can’t make simple passes or clear the ball… I’m sick of seeing Fred and McTominay together.. — Rasmus Bak ‘Junior’ Kristensen (@RasmusBak1992) May 9, 2021

Mctominay need to realize he is playing today. — Beta (@solimarudo) May 9, 2021

Just wasted 45mins of my life. Lindelof shouldn’t be our cb if we want to win a league title. Mcfred only good versus superior sides not for mid table teams like Aston villa — Tim Eke (@tim_eke) May 9, 2021

Lindelof and Scott looking shaky today. Cavani needs to come. Rather rest him in the Leicester game. We need the three points here — Katlego (@Kay2930) May 9, 2021

Are some of these supporters being harsh towards McTominay? The Scotland international doesn’t pick the teamsheet, the first-half showed that a midfield tandem of himself and Fred isn’t ideal for clashes against mid-table sides like Villa, but Solskjaer picked the starting lineup and not the 24-year-old.