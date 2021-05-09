Menu

Unbelievable stat shows it’s not just Van Dijk injury that’s led to Liverpool’s collapse this season

Liverpool have endured a difficult season, and much of that has been down to the loss of star player Virgil van Dijk for so much of the campaign.

Van Dijk has been one of the best players in the world in recent years, contributing a great amount to the club’s recent success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

So the fact that he’s played only five games for the Reds this term is impossible to ignore, while further injuries to Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have not helped either, leaving Jurgen Klopp to often field midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence.

Still, this alarming stat from Opta highlights another huge problem for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane combining for a goal for the first time this season against Southampton in yesterday’s game…

Given how well the duo have linked up in the past, it’s hard to believe the above stat can possibly be true, but it shows just how much LFC have suffered in attack as well as defence.

Salah has remained in fine form for the Merseyside giants, but there’s no doubt Mane’s form has taken a significant dip in recent times.

Roberto Firmino’s slump has also contributed, but it’s stats like the ones above that will surely highlight the need for Liverpool to make changes in attack this summer.

Jadon Sancho could be an ideal Mane replacement, and CaughtOffside understands Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the Borussia Dortmund winger.

