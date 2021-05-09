Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was left infuriated during the Red Devils’ frustrating first-half against Aston Villa today.

In the 42nd minute of the tie, with United down 1-0 after some sloppy defending, Villa star Ezri Konsa went down after winning an important duel with Bruno Fernandes in a head injury scare.

Samuel Luckhurst of the MEN reported that Harry Maguire took offence to the decision from referee Chris Kavanagh to stop the play and then award the Villains a free-kick.

Maguire fired off an expletive to the lead match official, with the England international of the feeling that Konsa’s blow wasn’t as serious as it initially came across as.

See More: ‘Liability’ and ‘get him out’ – These Manchester United fans want ‘championship quality’ ace off after first-half display against Aston Villa

Maguire to ref Kavanagh: ‘F**k off.’ Every right to feel aggrieved because it wasn’t a head injury to Ngoyo. Ref seemed to blow up for a ‘head injury’ and has now seems to have given Villa a free-kick. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 9, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Neymar deals blow to Manchester United’s transfer plans with one term agreed in PSG extension Video: Mason Greenwood fires Man United ahead after lovely turn leads to trademark ice-cold finish against Aston Villa ‘He actually lives rent free in my head’ – These Arsenal fans celebrate post-match red card for ‘classless’ foe Neal Maupay as Brighton collapse to Wolves

It seems as though reporting of Maguire’s choice language towards officials, opponents and quite often his own teammates is something that goes viral during or after every United match.

The centre-back has built quite the reputation of a no-nonsense and crucially no-filter character when it comes to his reactions on the pitch.