“A crime” – Solskjaer criticised for benching in-form star by these Manchester United fans

Manchester United FC
Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the Premier League today, but have benched one of their most in-form players in Edinson Cavani.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instead selected Mason Greenwood as his central striker, despite Cavani being on fire at the moment, particularly with his recent performances in the Europa League.

In total, the veteran Uruguayan has seven goals and two assists in his last six games in all competitions, but at his age he might perhaps benefit from a bit of a rest.

United fans clearly want to see more of Cavani, however, as many of them have taken to Twitter to complain about the latest Man Utd team news for today’s game at Villa Park.

Cavani Man Utd

Edinson Cavani has been in superb form for Manchester United but is only on the bench today

The Red Devils are otherwise at full strength for this game, with big names like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in there, while Dean Henderson continues to start ahead of David de Gea in goal for league matches.

Still, here’s the reaction to Cavani only being a substitute today…

  1. Samuel Bwote says:
    May 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    As if he doesn’t know we still have chances of winning the league title if man city loses its remaining three games.

