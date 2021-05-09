Bid prepared: Man United confident of landing top transfer target for £80million

Manchester United are reportedly confident of landing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for around £80million this summer.

Sancho has become a top target for the Red Devils, and they feel the England international’s price is likely to have fallen to around £80m, according to the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen if United will really be able to get a deal done for a talent like Sancho at such a relatively low price, but the Daily Star claim he’s now their top target as they line up a summer bid.

MORE: Manchester United eyeing winger transfer, rivals have already had a bid rejected

The report mentions United’s interest in Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland as well, though Sancho is likely to be available for a great deal less money, so is more realistic.

The 21-year-old could undoubtedly add spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, as he’s likely to be a considerable upgrade on the out-of-form Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard’s future at Old Trafford is in doubt after leaving for a loan move to West Ham in January.

Some fans may feel an out-and-out goal-scorer should be more of a priority for MUFC, but Sancho would surely also be an important addition to help boost the scoring opportunities for players like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!