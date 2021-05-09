Manchester United cool Jadon Sancho transfer interest, prioritising his Borussia Dortmund team-mate instead

Manchester United reportedly seem to have cooled their interest in the Jadon Sancho transfer, and want his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham instead.

The two England youngsters have looked hugely impressive in their time in the Bundesliga, and it would not be at all surprising if top Premier League clubs tried to sign them in the future.

Sancho is the more proven player, but it seems Man Utd are now cooling their interest in the 21-year-old, even though he may now be available.

According to Christian Falk, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Dortmund are confident that Bellingham can replace Sancho, so are not as fussed about letting the former Manchester City starlet leave.

However, it seems Bellingham’s immense potential has caught United’s attention, according to Falk, so it will be interesting to see how that develops in the weeks and months ahead.

The 17-year-old is only in his first season at Dortmund, having previously caught the eye at Birmingham City.

There’s no doubt Bellingham looks good enough to strengthen this United side, but it might be that Dortmund will push harder to keep him than Sancho.

“At United at the moment, there is nothing at all on the Sancho interest; on the contrary, a move is not likely. The reason? Jude Bellingham,” Falk said. “Dortmund themselves have the replacement for Sancho and would therefore sell Sancho.

“The English are now simply focussing on Bellingham instead.”

