Since sacking Jose Mourinho in April, Tottenham are thought to be on the lookout for a new manager to take over from interim boss Ryan Mason in the summer.

According to journalist Carlo Laudisa, Spurs would be the “most plausible” destination for Maurizio Sarri, though he admitted that an Arsenal move would also potentially be in the cards.

“Sarri could go to England,” the Italian told Radio Punto Nuovo (via Sport Witness). “The Tottenham solution being the most plausible, but the Arsenal bench could also become free, as Arteta has missed all the Gunners’ season goals.”

The former Chelsea boss has been out of contract since his one-season stint with Juventus, with the Serie A giants sacking the 62-year-old despite securing the Old Lady a league title.

MORE: Mikel Arteta aims dig at players with urgent transfer warning to Arsenal board

A departure from Mourinho’s more reserved style of football would likely be one highly welcomed by the Tottenham board, not to mention the fanbase.

Though one might suspect that the tug of temptation may be similarly felt nearby in north London, with Mikel Arteta receiving mixed reviews at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s a tough call for the Arsenal hierarchy, though recent reports would appear to suggest that the Spaniard will be given time to turn things around, which would free the way for their London rivals.

Sarri won the Europa League during his single season in charge at Chelsea, but he didn’t win everyone over in his brief stint in England.

Some Blues fans might feel they should’ve stuck with him longer as his replacement Frank Lampard wasn’t too convincing either, and the west Londoners may live to regret letting him go if he ends up taking over at one of their rivals next season.