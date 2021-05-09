Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has earned the attention of a number of Premier League clubs with his performances this term, including Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

The interested parties could be primed to pounce ahead of the summer window, with The Times reporting that the Malian has made a transfer exit request.

Graham Potter’s South Coast outfit are reportedly resigned to losing the 24-year-old, with the publication claiming that the Seagulls are prepared to see the player moved on, provided that any potential suitor comes up with £30m for the former Lille man’s services.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to part ways with the Merseysiders on a free, following failed talks to arrange extended terms, Bissouma would certainly be more than an ideal transfer to plug the gap left by the Dutchman’s departure.

Likewise, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is another likely candidate to pursue the No.8’s signature come the season end, provided that Manchester City’s promise of Champions League football doesn’t blow away either of the prior clubs’ offerings.

In the cash-strapped reality of football during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, £30m for a Premier League-proven talent is, arguably, something of a bargain that few sides will be prepared to turn a blind eye to.