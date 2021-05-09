Menu

Elite attacker won’t rule out transfer amid Liverpool and Manchester United pursuit

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has failed to rule out a transfer away this summer, admitting he doesn’t know what his future holds.

Sancho is a target for both Manchester United and Liverpool, CaughtOffside understands, and it seems clear he’d strengthen most top clubs around the world.

MORE: Liverpool edging closer to completing €40m transfer deal

The England international has looked hugely impressive in his time at Dortmund, and he could be an important upgrade on out-of-form attacking duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Having said that, Sancho might think twice about moving to Liverpool if they’re not able to offer him Champions League football next season – something which is highly uncertain at the moment.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also look in need of a signing like Sancho, with the 21-year-old looking ideal to give them more spark in attack after a dip in form from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for much of this season, while Jesse Lingard’s future is in doubt after his loan spell at West Ham.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

More Stories / Latest News
Marseille could beat out several European giants to sign Argentine wonderkid
Video: ‘It will be enough’ – Klopp makes big top four claim after Liverpool victory
Manchester United eyeing winger transfer, rivals have already had a bid rejected

It seems Sancho is not ruling out a move, with the youngster quoted by Fabrizio Romano as telling ESPN: “Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future.

“I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

sancho black tracksuit

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.