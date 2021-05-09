Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has failed to rule out a transfer away this summer, admitting he doesn’t know what his future holds.

Sancho is a target for both Manchester United and Liverpool, CaughtOffside understands, and it seems clear he’d strengthen most top clubs around the world.

The England international has looked hugely impressive in his time at Dortmund, and he could be an important upgrade on out-of-form attacking duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Having said that, Sancho might think twice about moving to Liverpool if they’re not able to offer him Champions League football next season – something which is highly uncertain at the moment.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also look in need of a signing like Sancho, with the 21-year-old looking ideal to give them more spark in attack after a dip in form from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for much of this season, while Jesse Lingard’s future is in doubt after his loan spell at West Ham.

Jadon Sancho to ESPN: “Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future… I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start”. ??? #BVB @berger_pj @archiert1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2021

It seems Sancho is not ruling out a move, with the youngster quoted by Fabrizio Romano as telling ESPN: “Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future.

“I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”