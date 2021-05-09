Sky Sports pundit claims he wouldn’t trade Jack Grealish for €60m Manchester United star

Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with a switch away from Villa Park following his performances this term, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool previously touted as potential destinations.

Former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie claimed he wouldn’t swap the 25-year-old for Paul Pogba, however, even if the Old Trafford star could be secured on reduced wages.

The Englishman has enjoyed a scintillating season for the Villans, registering 18 goal contributions in 22 Premier League games in the club’s second season in the English top-flight since making their return in 2019.

“Even if he was on £50,000-a-week, I wouldn’t choose to have Paul Pogba at Villa,” the pundit told Football FanCast. “He can be unplayable; there’s no doubt about that. [But] I think I’d rather have Grealish over Pogba at Villa, all day long. The two in comparison… Jack, certainly for me.”

Playing very different roles for their respective sides, a potential swap would certainly make little sense on its own, at the very least for Dean Smith’s side.

That being said, many may wish to purge their own doubts over the mercurial Frenchman, who has emerged from a hamstring injury in good form with three assists in his last four games for the Red Devils.

Nonetheless, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wish to close the gap to their city rivals, the likes of Grealish, amongst other potential forward targets, will look more than enticing come the arrival of the summer window, should funds be made available.