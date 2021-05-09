Menu

Manchester United eyeing winger transfer, rivals have already had a bid rejected

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing a transfer deal for highly-rated young winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 19-year-old looks a big prospect after impressing with Danish club FC Nordsjælland, and one imagines it won’t be long before a bigger club snaps him up.

MORE: Manchester United cool Jadon Sancho transfer interest, prioritising his Borussia Dortmund team-mate instead

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd are one of Sulemana’s admirers, though Ajax are also in the running and have already had a £10million bid rejected for the player.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can come up with a better offer and get a deal done, but the Mail suggest the club think he could be a pretty safe investment.

However, the report adds that Ajax chief Marc Overmars is due to travel to watch Sulemana play as the Dutch giants step up their interest in the Ghana international.

United recently signed Amad Diallo as they look to build for the future, and Sulemana could be another promising signing for the future.

