Menu

Agreement reached: Euro giants poised to beat Man United to midfielder transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Olympique Marseille is ready to turn the page and begin a new era as Jorge Sampaoli moulds the French club into his vision. 

According to RMC Sport, Marseille is engaging in talks with Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada and both parties have reached an agreement on a five-year contract. Now the French club needs to discuss a transfer fee with Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield.

MORE: Mark Halsey column: Man Utd vs Liverpool postponement nothing to do with Michael Oliver

thiago almada in action

The French media outlet states that the Argentine club is asking for €15-million for Almada. As Marseille begins a new project, Almada appears to be the key figure that they want to build their squad around heading into the future.

Earlier in the year, it seemed as though Almada was closing in on a transfer Manchester United, as per Todo Fichajes. However, in February, Almada had sexual assault charges brought to him, and perhaps that had any handshake agreement between both sides thrown out the window.

More Stories / Latest News
Elite attacker won’t rule out transfer amid Liverpool and Manchester United pursuit
Video: ‘It will be enough’ – Klopp makes big top four claim after Liverpool victory
Manchester United eyeing winger transfer, rivals have already had a bid rejected

It seems the player is destined to join Marseille this summer if the French club pays the price.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd regret missing out on this deal, with Almada looking at outstanding talent, though the Red Devils are well stocked in the middle of the park.

More Stories Thiago Almada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.