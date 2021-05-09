Agreement reached: Euro giants poised to beat Man United to midfielder transfer

Olympique Marseille is ready to turn the page and begin a new era as Jorge Sampaoli moulds the French club into his vision.

According to RMC Sport, Marseille is engaging in talks with Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada and both parties have reached an agreement on a five-year contract. Now the French club needs to discuss a transfer fee with Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield.

The French media outlet states that the Argentine club is asking for €15-million for Almada. As Marseille begins a new project, Almada appears to be the key figure that they want to build their squad around heading into the future.

Earlier in the year, it seemed as though Almada was closing in on a transfer Manchester United, as per Todo Fichajes. However, in February, Almada had sexual assault charges brought to him, and perhaps that had any handshake agreement between both sides thrown out the window.

It seems the player is destined to join Marseille this summer if the French club pays the price.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd regret missing out on this deal, with Almada looking at outstanding talent, though the Red Devils are well stocked in the middle of the park.