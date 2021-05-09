Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a massive blow in their hopes of appointing a quality managerial candidate as Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has just publicly ruled himself out of the running…

After the Goddess’ emphatic 5-2 victory against Parma, Gasperini was questioned on interest from Spurs by Sky Sport Italy.

The 63-year-old questioned the links to the North London outfit before insisting that there are ‘absolutely nothing’ in the rumours and ‘not even’ any ‘talks or contacts’ have been held.

Daniel Levy recently sacked Jose Mourinho and are on the hunt for a new man to lead the side, whilst academy graduate and former ace Ryan Mason currently in caretaker charge of the side.

Gian Piero Gasperini to Sky Sport: “Tottenham? There’s absolutely nothing, not even talks or contacts… I’m under contract with Atalanta and I’m so happy here”. ?? #THFC #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

Gasperini has established Atalanta as one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe, as well as developing them into consistent Champions League participants, since arriving in the summer of 2016.

With so much frustration on Spurs’ attacking consistency during Mourinho’s reign, a tactician like Gasperini would’ve been ideal for the Premier League outfit.

Gasperini and his fresh ideas would’ve injected life into a Spurs side that have shown promise at times, but ultimately come up short as the side’s 13-year wait for a major trophy continues.