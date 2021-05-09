Edinson Cavani is on fire! The Manchester United striker has scored his side’s third of the day away to Aston Villa to sign and seal the victory.

Cavani has been in quite sensational form of late, heading into today’s contest, as a substitute, with 7 goals in his last six games, including back-to-back braces.

The Uruguayan, who is yet to sign an extension to his Man United contract, was given just half an hour to make this mark this afternoon, but that was plenty of time.

Cavani made one of his trademark runs across defender to gain a yard of space, before glancing home after a sumptuous ball from Marcus Rashford.

Cavani finit bien la saison. Manchester United a gagné énormément de points en étant mené. C’est fou.pic.twitter.com/RbyBkzWD0W — Ballon Rond (@ballonrondfc) May 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Man United need to do everything they can to ensure Cavani sticks around next season. The cost to replace his influence with a younger model would be significant.

Even if they are in the market for a longer-term solution in that area of the field, having Cavani in reserve would be such a dangerous and effective option.

