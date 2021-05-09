Menu

Video: Real Madrid at risk of bottling chance to go top as Sevilla’s Fernando smashes past Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid look set to throw away their shot to go top of La Liga, with Fernando giving Sevilla the lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

With Barcelona being held to a 0-0 draw by Atletico Madrid, in a Diego Simeone special, Real Madrid headed into tonight’s clash with Sevilla knowing that their superior head to head record over Atletico would see them go top with three points.

Karim Benzema thought that he’d set his side on course to victory, heading into the back of the net after a brilliant cross from Alvaro Odriozola. However, the goal was ruled out for offside, cutting the celebrations short.

MORE: Video: Benzema’s Real Madrid opener ruled out for Odriozola tight offside in pivotal contest

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola had just strayed into an offside position.

In the worst possible scenario for Zinedine Zidane’s men, Sevilla have gone up the other end of the pitch and scored, with former Manchester City midfielder Fernando beating Thibaut Courtois – and this one does count.

Fernando brought the ball under control superbly, shifting it onto his left foot before beating Real Madrid’s big Belgian with a fine finish. Los Blancos need to find a goal from somewhere.

