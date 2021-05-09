Menu

Video: Unconventional goal of the season comes from Frankfurt’s Ajdin Hrustic, who finishes in bizarre style

Eintracht Frankfut
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Ajdin Hrustic scored his first goal for the club Mainz this afternoon in truly bizarre fashion to save his side from defeat at home.

Hrustic, an Australia international who was born in Melbourne and made his professional debut at Eredivisie outside FC Groningen, signed for Frankfurt in the summer of 2020, and was handed the number 7 shirt.

Hrustic, whose surname originates from Bosnia, had not previously found the back of the net in ten appearances this campaign, but popped up with a goal when it really mattered, with his side trailing Mainz 1-0 in the 85th minute.

Ajdin Hrustic scored his first ever goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in quite bizarre fashion.

With Frankfurt still being in the hunt for Champions League qualification, Hrustic’s goal was a significant one, but also an unconventional and peculiar one. It was one of the strangest goals you’ll have seen all season.

Hrustic appeared to be on the floor and unable to take a shot at goal, but somehow, having spun around 360 degrees while falling, hooked the ball into the air and over the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

How on Earth has he done that?

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

