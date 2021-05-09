Video: ‘It will be enough’ – Klopp makes big top four claim after Liverpool victory

With four fixtures remaining, Liverpool’s hopes of breaking back into the heralded top four spots were boosted with a rare home victory, though the desired eventuality remains entirely out of their hands.

Jurgen Klopp agreed with a reporter’s suggestion, post the Reds’ victory over Southampton, that if the incumbent Premier League champions won the rest of their league games “it would be enough” to secure entry into Europe’s premier competition next term.

The 2-0 win over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men ensured that the Merseysiders cut the gap between them and fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Leicester City to six points, with a game-in-hand to play.

It’s an ask of cosmic proportions for Liverpool, not least of all due to the fact that the club will be expected to win every remaining game (albeit only four) just to stand a chance of making the top four.

Even then, as fullback Andrew Robertson separately admitted, it’s a chance contingent on the side’s rivals slipping up between now and the end of the season.

?"That's a big if." Jurgen Klopp assesses the chance of Liverpool getting top 4 pic.twitter.com/AgnEgsuSQ6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports