Jurgen Klopp is reportedly thought to have identified the forward position as being a priority to strengthen ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The performances of Harvey Elliott, whilst on loan at Blackburn Rovers, may have given the German much to think on, however, as he looks to drag Liverpool back into the title race next term.

Despite some predicting that the young Englishman would struggle to come to terms with the physicality of the Championship, the starlet has excelled for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Becoming an important fixture for the Rovers, the 18-year-old registered a highly impressive 18 goal contributions in 41 appearances in the second-tier of English football.

While it may perhaps be a stretch to assume that the Fulham academy graduate will remove the need for a new addition to the Reds’ forward line, his loan spell should certainly, at the very least, lead to an opportunity to break into the first-team squad in pre-season.

Harvey Elliott also had another nomination for @Rovers’ Goal of the Season for his mazy dribble and goal against champions Norwich which came third overall. Here’s his best highlights from this season ? pic.twitter.com/PTfmJPj242 — Anfield Watch Academy (@AcadWatch) May 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports