Video: Lucas Pratto suffers potentially career-ending fractured ankle injury in sad moment for Feyenoord and River Plate star vs Ajax

In the 79th minute of this afternoon’s Eredivisie clash between rivals Feyenoord and Ajax, Lucas Pratto suffered heartbreak after an unfortunate moment led to the forward’s ankle being fractured.

Pratto slid in on Davy Klaasen but with his left leg extending through and right foot being planted into the ground, the attacker’s right ankle ultimately ended up being bent 180 degrees.

De Telegraaf note that Pratto had to be carried off of the pitch after being left screaming in pain.

Feyenoord have since shared that a fracture was found upon his examination at the hospital, with the injury to be operated on later today.

Horrible lesión de Lucas Pratto: tobillo derecho, en la derrota del Feyenoord 3-0 ante Ajax.pic.twitter.com/wNE09NMwoR — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) May 9, 2021

Pictures from Eredivisie.

January’s loan switch to Feyenoord is just the second transfer to a European club for the former Argentina international that has enjoyed success with several of South America’s biggest clubs.

Pratto turns 33 years old in less than a month’s time, if the ankle injury is found to be very serious, the forward’s career may well be at risk, considering how difficult it would be to recover at that age.