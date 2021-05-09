Menu

Video: Marco Asensio picks his spot to draw Real Madrid level with Sevilla via an emphatic finish

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has scored a potentially pivotal goal in the race to win La Liga, drawing his side level with Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Los Blancos, having been knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, headed into tonight’s game knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to go top of the league.

You’d think that Zinedine Zidane’s men would not need any more motivation than that, yet they found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after a goal from former Manchester City midfielder Fernando.

Fernando celebrates after giving Sevilla the lead away at Real Madrid.

Fernando celebrates after giving Sevilla the lead away at Real Madrid.

It took until the 67th minute of the contest for Real Madrid to reply, with Marco Asensio being the man to apply the finishing touch.

Toni Kroos, who was schooled by Mason Mount earlier in the week, picked out Asensio in the Sevilla penalty area, with the 25-year-old finding the net with a fine finish.

This could prove to be crucial goal for Zidane and co.

