Video: Mason Greenwood fires Man United ahead after lovely turn leads to trademark ice-cold finish against Aston Villa

In the 55th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Aston Villa and Manchester United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up the ball on the right-wing and showcased serious attacking improvement.

Wan-Bissaka drove at Matt Targett and Anwar El-Ghazi before cleverly slipping the ball into Mason Greenwood, with the wonderkid doing the rest to fire the Red Devils into the lead.

Greenwood span away from Tyron Mings as the pass was coming in, shifting his body perfectly to wheel away and create space for a strike that was drilled into the bottom corner.

GREENWOOD PUTS UNITED AHEAD! ? Manchester United have turned this game on its head in a matter of minutes ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Once again, it’s taken going behind for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to wake up and start performing.