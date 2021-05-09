Liverpool were left somewhat rudderless before the turn of the year following long-term injuries sustained to their starting centre-half duo, highlighting the need for potential reinforcements in the upcoming summer window.

Comparing the Reds’ options to that of fellow rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, Micah Richards suggested that the incumbent Premier League champions were lacking a “quality squad” capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

It’s a reasonable insinuation given how Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled without their talismanic centre-half in Virgil van Dijk.

That being said, with an injury crisis that swept up an alarming array of the club’s talent, fresh and old, from summer signings Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, to key fixtures of the squad, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, luck hasn’t exactly been in their court.

Regardless, new signings will be considered a priority, with Liverpool having already reportedly secured their first signing in highly-rated Bundesliga star Ibrahima Konate.

With a fair number of players heading towards decline, however, it’s strongly suspected that further purchases will be pursued to inject fresh hunger into a squad that will undoubtedly be raring to return to the title race next season.

?"It is not a young squad and that midfield they are coming into their thirties." @MicahRichards & Jamie Redknapp say how Liverpool can bounce back to compete again with the likes of Chelsea & Manchester City pic.twitter.com/jXjaSwdqVd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports