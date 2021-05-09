Menu

Video: Smith Rowe fires home after brilliant cross from Saka as youngsters combine for a goal made in Arsenal

Arsenal FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead over West Brom at the Emirates after Emile Smith Rowe netted his first Premier League goal for the club.

In wake of Thursday night’s disappointment, with the Gunners crashing out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, Mikel Arteta needed a performance out of his players this evening.

Arteta looks set to be the first Arsenal manager to fail to qualify for Europe since the 90s, something that he won’t be at all pleased about.

All he can do is finish the season strongly and hope he gets the opportunity to build for the next one.

MORE: Talks held: Club chief confirms talks to sign Arsenal ace for next season

smith rowe arsenal fc

Emile Smith Rowe is enjoying a superb breakthrough season at Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops major hint over Man United star’s future during post-match interview
Video: Liverpool transfer target bags quick-fire brace for AS Roma to showcase ability in front of goal
Manchester United fan favourite matches historic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feat with contribution against Aston Villa

One player who will undoubtedly be a big part of his plans going forward is Emile Smith Rowe, who came into the side at the midway stage of the campaign and has starred.

Prior to today, Smith Rowe didn’t have a Premier League goal to complement his stellar performances, but with an emphatic finish against West Brom, his duck has been broken.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Click here for the latest Arsenal news.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.