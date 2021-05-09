Video: Smith Rowe fires home after brilliant cross from Saka as youngsters combine for a goal made in Arsenal

Arsenal have taken the lead over West Brom at the Emirates after Emile Smith Rowe netted his first Premier League goal for the club.

In wake of Thursday night’s disappointment, with the Gunners crashing out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, Mikel Arteta needed a performance out of his players this evening.

Arteta looks set to be the first Arsenal manager to fail to qualify for Europe since the 90s, something that he won’t be at all pleased about.

All he can do is finish the season strongly and hope he gets the opportunity to build for the next one.

One player who will undoubtedly be a big part of his plans going forward is Emile Smith Rowe, who came into the side at the midway stage of the campaign and has starred.

Prior to today, Smith Rowe didn’t have a Premier League goal to complement his stellar performances, but with an emphatic finish against West Brom, his duck has been broken.

Saka ?Smith-Rowe Tough season, but these youngsters have continued to shine through ? Could the future be brighter for Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/UV7YrkpxSf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Saka + Smith Rowe = Hale End FC ?? pic.twitter.com/Sk04lCrwzb — Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) May 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

