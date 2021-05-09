Menu

Video: Willian breaks his Arsenal duck with a stunning free-kick which seals West Brom’s relegation

Arsenal FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Arsenal winger Willian has scored his very first goal for the club on his 37th appearance, securing their victory over now relegated West Brom.

The Gunners bounced back emphatically from their Europa League exit with two quick-fire first-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe.

West Brom, staring down the barrel, knowing that defeat would seal their relegation back to the Championship, rallied, with Matheus Pereira halving the deficit to set up a nervy ending for Mikel Arteta.

However, Willian added the icing to the cake with his first ever goal for Arsenal to secure them a victory which would take them up to ninth in the Premier League table.

MORE: Video: Nicolas Pepe doubles Arsenal’s advantage over West Brom with a stunning strike

Willian

Willian failed to score in any of his first 37 games for Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid at risk of bottling chance to go top as Sevilla’s Fernando smashes past Thibaut Courtois
Video: Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid opener ruled out for Alvaro Odriozola tight offside in pivotal contest
Video: Nicolas Pepe doubles Arsenal’s advantage over West Brom with a stunning strike

Willian, who hasn’t been able to produce anything like his best performance level since moving to the Emirates, has popped up with an absolute beauty, just when everyone counted him out.

This is the former Chelsea man at his very best – what a peach.

Click here for the latest Arsenal news.

More Stories Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.