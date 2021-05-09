Menu

Arsenal exposed as serial bottlers by now relegated West Brom ace who predicts Gunners will “s**t themselves”

Arsenal defeated West Brom 3-1 at the Emirates this evening, but not without having Baggies star Kyle Bartley poke fun at the Gunners’ weak mentality.

Mikel Arteta’s men secured a victory of seismic proportions, with the North London heavyweights having moved all the way up to ninth in the Premier League table.

Considering just a matter of days ago they were knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-finals on their home turf, it was a pretty impressive response.

While three points are three points, at the end of the day, Arsenal have secured them with a win over a team who have now been relegated from the league.

Arsenal bounced back to defeat West Brom 3-1 at the Emirates.

They’re also a team that don’t appear to have any respect for Arsenal’s side, or at least are well aware of how frail Arteta’s men are mentally.

West Brom’s Kyle Bartley, soon after his side halved the deficit through Matheus Pereira, encouraged his side to take advantage of the inevitable Arsenal capitulation.

Arsenal have developed somewhat of a reputation for bottling it in recent seasons, something you would ordinarily associate with arch rivals Tottenham.

It’s something that Arteta will be keen to rid the club of. Though, considering how this season has gone, there’ll be some who doubt his ability to do that…

