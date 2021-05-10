He’s been one of the form players for Manchester United over the past few weeks, and Edinson Cavani has committed himself to the club for one more season.

The striker has really come into his own in the latter part of the season, and his new deal has delighted manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more,” the Norwegian said to the official Manchester United website.

“As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day. I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity.”

From the player’s perspective, he couldn’t be happier either it would seem, and there’s one aspect of playing for the Red Devils that he’s clearly looking forward to.

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things,” Cavani noted, again to the official Manchester United website.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.

As a player who prides himself on his professionalism and doing everything correctly, spending another season at the highest level is a reward for his hard work and dedication.

It will also give Solskjaer the chance to integrate some youngsters and use the Uruguayan as the perfect example of what to aspire to in order to have a long career in the game.