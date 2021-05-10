Arsenal given boost as former transfer target now available for cut-price £25m fee

Arsenal have been given a boost in their potential pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as his asking price has dropped.

According to L’Equipe, Aouar could now be set to leave Lyon on the cheap this summer after a less effective season with the Ligue 1 giants.

Aouar was targeted by Arsenal last summer, according to ESPN, so additional information from the Express suggests L’Equipe’s latest transfer update could be good news for the Gunners.

Arsenal could perhaps still do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with Aouar looking like a player who could give them some spark and creativity.

Real Madrid pair Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are both on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but it remains to be seen if they’ll stay beyond the end of this season.

If Aouar is now available on the cheap, it could be good move by the north London giants to try again for his signature this summer.

