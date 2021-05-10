Arsenal have identified replacement for on-loan Real Madrid ace, transfer target shares agent with Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal have reportedly identified Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a summer transfer target as Dani Ceballos looks set to return to parent club Real Madrid.

Ceballos has spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal from Madrid, but football.london now suggest it looks like the Spain international will be ending his time with the Gunners at the end of this campaign.

It would certainly be fair to say that Ceballos has been quite inconsistent during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and the impressive Bissouma could be an upgrade.

The report states that the Gunners view the 24-year-old as an ideal long-term partner for Thomas Partey in midfield, while the player himself shares an agent with Nicolas Pepe.

Brighton surely won’t want to lose such an important player, but it seems only a matter of time before Bissouma is snapped up by perhaps even bigger clubs than Arsenal.

Liverpool have also been linked with Bissouma by the Sunday World in recent times, so Arsenal would be doing very well indeed if they could end up signing the Mali international.

The report from football.london adds that Arsenal are hoping to raise about £60million from player sales this summer, which could undoubtedly help them target someone like Bissouma.

