Arsenal would be “close to relegation” without “best talent in England”

Arsenal FC
Arsenal would be “close to relegation” without Bukayo Saka this season, according to one fan.

Others, meanwhile, have also heaped praise on Gunners wonderkid Saka, who has truly been one of the most exciting young players in the country in recent times.

Saka rose up through Arsenal’s academy before becoming a key player in their first-team, and he’s been one of the few positives in this hugely disappointing campaign.

See below for the latest on the 19-year-old as fans rave about the youngster’s talent and what he brings to Arsenal…

