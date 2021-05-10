Arsenal would be “close to relegation” without “best talent in England”

Arsenal would be “close to relegation” without Bukayo Saka this season, according to one fan.

Others, meanwhile, have also heaped praise on Gunners wonderkid Saka, who has truly been one of the most exciting young players in the country in recent times.

MORE: Arsenal open talks over transfer swoop for impressive England Under-21 international

Saka rose up through Arsenal’s academy before becoming a key player in their first-team, and he’s been one of the few positives in this hugely disappointing campaign.

See below for the latest on the 19-year-old as fans rave about the youngster’s talent and what he brings to Arsenal…

I dread to think where we’d be without Saka and ESR — Dylan O'Riordan (@ORiordanDylan98) May 9, 2021

Saka is Arsenal’s only hope most of the time, I honestly believe they’d be close to relegation without that kid. #ARSWBA — Rosa (@RosieCatherineK) May 9, 2021

Arsenal season is a disaster. But imagine where the club would be without Smith Rowe and Saka… Baby gunners actually are bigger than the so called experienced players. Makes you think. #ARSWBA #KroenkeOut — Foxey (@foxseabirds) May 9, 2021

Here’s a reminder bukayo Saka is the best talent in England. — Danny slater (@Dannysl12999782) May 10, 2021

Where would we be without Smith-Rowe and Saka?#ARSWBA — Rob Edwards (@GIANT71) May 9, 2021