Arsenal preparing to offer first-team star in exchange for highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Arsenal are reportedly looking to reinforce their midfield options.

That’s according to 90min, who claims Mikel Arteta is set to target his midfield area as one possible position that could do with a summer makeover.

The outlet claims that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is on the Spaniard’s wish-list with the Gunners handed a major boost after it emerged the Swiss international wants out.

However, bringing in Zakaria may not be a straightforward task and an attempt could be made to negotiate a player swap deal.

It has been claimed that in an effort to finally lure Zakaria to England’s top-flight, the Gunners are willing to see former captain Granit Xhaka move the other way.

Arsenal have been tipped for a summer clearout, with several departures expected to bring in up to £60m worth of funds.

Zakaria has been linked with Arsenal for quite some time and given his industrious nature, the midfielder could prove the ideal partner for last summer’s marquee signing, Thomas Partey.