Six up for sale as Arsenal plan major clear-out to raise £60m in transfer funds

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offload as many as six players this summer in a bid to raise around £60million to add to their transfer war chest.

The Gunners are said to be prepared to sell some big names in a major clear-out, with Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac available, according to football.london.

MORE: Arsenal ‘working hard behind the scenes’ to beat Man Utd % Chelsea to €50m transfer

Arsenal look in urgent need of a major squad overhaul after a hugely disappointing season, with some doubts over Mikel Arteta’s ability to really get the best out of this side.

It might be, however, that the Spanish tactician will get more time to turn things around, but with a big change in personnel first.

If Arsenal can get rid of under-performers like Leno and Bellerin, who are regulars in the starting XI, it could go some way to improving results and performances at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Guendouzi, Torreira, Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac are not regulars and are currently out on loan, so it certainly makes sense to try and get some money from their exits, whilst getting them off the wage bill too.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.