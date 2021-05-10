Club chief reveals he’s “in good talks” with Arsenal over loan transfer deal

Stuttgart chief Sven Mislintat has revealed his club are holding positive talks over another loan transfer deal for Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Greek youngster has had a decent spell on loan in the Bundesliga, and it seems Mislintat is keen to keep him for a bit longer, with discussions already taking place.

As quoted by Kicker, Mislintat is “in good talks with my ex-club. We are trying to get a loan. Buying is difficult in the current situation. Now there is a bit of back and forth.”

MORE: Video: Willian breaks his Arsenal duck with a stunning free-kick which seals West Brom’s relegation

Mavropanos initially looked a hugely promising young player at Arsenal, but injuries hampered his progress and he’s had to make do with loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium to prove himself.

It remains to be seen what the Gunners will decide on the 23-year-old’s future now, but another loan probably makes sense as he’s surely unlikely to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team any time soon.

Arsenal have had their issues at the back, but will therefore surely be unlikely to gamble by promoting a relatively inexperienced player like Mavropanos next season.

The north London giants surely need to aim higher and spend big on a new centre-back, and keep an eye on how Mavropanos continues to perform at Stuttgart.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.