Menu

Arsenal open talks over transfer swoop for impressive England Under-21 international

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for PSV starlet Noni Madueke this summer, with some initial talks already taking place.

The talented 19-year-old has caught the eye in his time in the Eredivisie, becoming a first-team regular and contributing nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

MORE: Willian scores screamer for first Arsenal goal – video

It seems clear Madueke has a bright future in the game, and Arsenal are already working on trying to lure the England Under-21 international back to London, according to Todo Fichajes.

Madueke would supposedly be open to returning home, according to Todo Fichajes, with the teenager having started his career in the youth academy of Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham.

madueke psv

Noni Madueke in action for PSV

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid legend reveals receiving offers to work for clubs in Mexico
“What a special, special talent” – Man United wonderkid earns rave reviews from Premier League legend
Former Chelsea manager eyeing transfer swoop for Blues star after first trying last summer

Spurs would well live to regret losing Madueke if he ends up joining their neighbours and becomes a success in a red and white shirt.

Arsenal urgently need to make changes to their squad after a difficult season and Madueke seems ideal to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing duo Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.

More Stories Noni Madueke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.