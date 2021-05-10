Arsenal open talks over transfer swoop for impressive England Under-21 international

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for PSV starlet Noni Madueke this summer, with some initial talks already taking place.

The talented 19-year-old has caught the eye in his time in the Eredivisie, becoming a first-team regular and contributing nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

It seems clear Madueke has a bright future in the game, and Arsenal are already working on trying to lure the England Under-21 international back to London, according to Todo Fichajes.

Madueke would supposedly be open to returning home, according to Todo Fichajes, with the teenager having started his career in the youth academy of Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham.

Spurs would well live to regret losing Madueke if he ends up joining their neighbours and becomes a success in a red and white shirt.

Arsenal urgently need to make changes to their squad after a difficult season and Madueke seems ideal to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing duo Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

