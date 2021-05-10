Arsenal are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to seal the transfer of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation in Ligue 1 in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

Camavinga’s fine form has previously seen him linked with big names like Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of the summer, as per AS, and it now seems Arsenal are desperate to land him as well.

MORE: Arsenal open talks over transfer swoop for impressive England Under-21 international

According to Le 10 Sport, the Gunners have already begun to work hard behind the scenes to try and sign Camavinga, who is likely to cost around €50million at least.

This could be money well spent by Arsenal, who surely need a midfielder with a bit more spark and creativity in his locker.

It’s been a dire season at the Emirates Stadium and there’s no certainty of Arsenal keeping on-loan Real Madrid duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

Either way, many would argue that Camavinga would be an upgrade on those two anyway.

Still, one imagines the France international might be a great deal more tempted by Man Utd or Chelsea right now.

The Red Devils have been more serious title challengers this term and are also preparing for the Europa League final.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made great progress in a short space of time under Thomas Tuchel, reaching both the Champions League final and FA Cup final.

Camavinga could strengthen both those sides and would also surely fancy his chances of winning silverware at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge more than he would at the Emirates.