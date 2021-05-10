Menu

(Photo) Old Eduardo Camavinga picture may get lift Arsenal fans’ hopes of getting transfer done

Arsenal FC
There’s an intriguing piece of Arsenal transfer news doing the rounds today that has seen them linked with an ambitious move for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga.

The young Frenchman is a huge prospect and could surely have his pick of most of Europe’s top clubs if he were to move in the near future, but Le 10 Sport have claimed the Gunners are making him a priority.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can get this deal done, but an old picture is now doing the rounds showing that Camavinga may have a bit of a soft spot for the north London giants.

See below as Camavinga uploaded a picture in March 2020 that shows a poster commemorating his club Rennes’ game against Arsenal in the Europa League…

Arsenal are probably still big in France due to the Arsene Wenger era when so many of the country’s best players represented the Gunners.

If you want to feel old, though, Camavinga was born in 2002 so almost certainly won’t remember the likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires or Patrick Vieira at the peak of their powers!

