Former Chelsea manager eyeing transfer swoop for Blues star after first trying last summer

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid on his old club for Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard could be available this summer and a move to Inter Milan could once again be on the cards after he was also targeted by them last year, according to Todo Fichajes.

Alonso was initially a star player for Chelsea during Conte’s time at Stamford Bridge, though he’s been somewhat less consistent since then, even if he is enjoying a mini-revival under Thomas Tuchel this term.

It remains to be seen, however, if Alonso can continue to play regularly due to the presence of Ben Chilwell, so it might make sense for him to move on this summer.

Inter might be able to offer him more regular first-team opportunities, while Todo Fichajes also suggest the 30-year-old might relish the chance to be reunited with Conte.

The Nerazzuri just won the Serie A title so could do with building on their success with some smart work in the transfer market this summer.

