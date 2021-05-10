West Ham are reportedly preparing to make a transfer bid for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

This is despite some previous claims that Chelsea would demand £40million for Abraham, which David Moyes suggested would be too expensive for West Ham, according to The Athletic.

Abraham has been a decent performer for Chelsea despite not quite managing to establish himself as a regular, particularly since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

MORE: Chelsea make enquiry over Serie A star

It could therefore be fine business for the Blues if they can cash in on the England international for a decent fee at the end of this season.

If Chelsea could sell a squad player like Abraham for £40m, it would go some way to funding moves for other top players that could majorly improve Tuchel’s squad.

Chelsea spent big on a host of marquee signings last year, but it seems clear more work is needed, particularly in attack.

Timo Werner has not quite had the desired impact, and if Abraham still isn’t getting opportunities now then he surely never will.

West Ham, however, could be a great fit for the 23-year-old, who seems like he could enjoy a decent Premier League career, even if he’s not quite ‘big six’ material.

