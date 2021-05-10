Former Manchester United star responds to Cavani impact with two pieces of transfer advice for Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised the impact of Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford this season after more superb recent performances.

The veteran Uruguay international has been on fire for Man Utd in recent games in the Premier League and the Europa League, weighing in with eight goals and two assists in his last seven games in all competitions.

Few would’ve expected such a huge impact from Cavani when he joined on a free from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with the player looking to have passed his peak years as he made the move to the Premier League for the first time.

Chadwick admits Cavani has surpassed his expectations, though he still thinks United need another world class centre-forward up top even if he ends up staying for another season.

“I’d still like to see a Kane or a Haaland, both world class players who score a huge number of goals,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Edinson Cavani’s been a breath of fresh air this season – when he came in I wasn’t sure what to expect, but his impact has been fantastic, he plays with such energy and enthusiasm – but when you look at the great United teams of the past, they’ve had strong competition for places.

“When you look at goal-scorers, probably the only real natural scorers are Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, so to add another number 9 would be a mouth-watering option, especially if it was in the ilk of Kane or Haaland. It could make United step up to become genuine contenders next season.”

Chadwick also responded to a question about potentially trying a similar move for Sergio Ramos this summer, with the veteran centre-back heading towards being a free agent as he nears the end of his Real Madrid contract.

Despite the success of the Cavani deal in similar circumstances, Chadwick is unsure Ramos would have quite the same impact for the Red Devils.

“I think Sergio Ramos has been one of the world’s best for many years,” Chadwick said. “He’s had an incredible career with Real Madrid and Spain, with what he’s won. He’s an incredible leader and a great communicator, but I’m not sure that would work as well at Man United considering there might be a language barrier.

“Given they’ve got Lindelof and Maguire the kind of defender they go for might be of a more athletic profile. Ramos is obviously a wonderful, wonderful footballer but is possibly a bit similar in his style.”

Overall, Cavani’s fine recent form seems to bode well for United, with Chadwick pleased with what he’s seen from the team in recent games against Roma and Aston Villa.

“It was a fantastic performance and result in the first leg against Roma, a bit trickier away from home, but overall a good performance,” Chadwick said. “Again against Aston Villa they went behind to a fantastic goal from Bertrand Traore but like so many times this season they fell behind but seem to deal with it better than any team in the Premier League this season.

“They didn’t panic, stuck to the game plan, came out in the second half and their finishing was more ruthless, resulting in a comfortable win. Their incredible away record really is something else.”