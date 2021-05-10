It’s clear that with or without a European Super League, football on the continent is still a thriving business, Covid-19 notwithstanding.

Those teams at the top of their respective leagues can still expect to earn decent money from their exploits, and indeed, five teams from the Premier League have found their way into the Forbes 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams list, according to the Daily Mirror.

In fact, despite the pandemic, the Daily Mirror note that the average value of those teams in the list has actually risen by 9.9 percent, which is a 55 percent uplift when compared to five years ago.

Manchester United, in 11th, are the highest-ranked English football club with a value of £3bn, whilst arch rivals, Liverpool, are just behind in 12th (£2.9bn).

Then come Manchester City, who are tied in 13th and with a £2.8bn valuation, whilst their opponents in the Champions League final, Chelsea, are down in 25th at £2.3bn.

Stan Kroenke isn’t likely to be too happy that Arsenal are the lowest-valued of the five.

The north Londoners are a lowly 38th and have a Forbes value of £2bn.