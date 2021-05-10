Menu

Liverpool and Chelsea enter the running for transfer of £80m Manchester United target

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly the latest clubs to enter the running for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho this summer.

The England international is an elite young talent who’s had another hugely impressive season in the Bundesliga, and it would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League.

The latest transfer gossip suggests this could be getting more realistic as three English clubs look set to battle it out for Sancho, according to Todo Fichajes.

This follows Sancho being linked as a priority target for Man Utd by the Daily Star, who suggest he could move for around £80million this summer.

That’s a lot to pay for a relatively inexperienced player, but the 21-year-old surely has his best years ahead of him in what could be a great career.

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Sancho would clearly strengthen this United side, bringing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in the wide-forward areas.

Liverpool also need to make changes after a difficult season, however, with Sancho perhaps ideal to replace the out-of-form Sadio Mane, who has only combined for one goal with Mohamed Salah all season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fine form at the moment, but might have expected more from last summer’s signings Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Sancho could be an upgrade on them and the somewhat inconsistent Christian Pulisic, while Callum Hudson-Odoi looks more like being used as a wing-back under Thomas Tuchel, giving the Blues one less attacking option.

