Leeds United star secretly signs contract extension

Good news for Leeds United fans here – According to a recent report from The Athletic, striker Patrick Bamford has already put pen-to-paper and signed a new contract.

Bamford, 27, joined Leeds United in 2017 after making a £7.1m move from Middlesbrough.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire, the English striker has enjoyed a successful spell under the careful guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Having featured in 107 matches, in all competitions, Bamford’s 41 goals have helped the Whites secure, not only promotion back to the Premier League last season, but also fired them to a respectable top-half finish this campaign.

Despite his successful time with the Whites, with his contract set to expire in 2022, there were growing concerns the 27-year-old could move on.

However, according to The Athletic, Bamford penned a new deal in secrecy before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The English striker is now committed to Bielsa’s side until the summer of 2023.