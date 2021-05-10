Menu

Klopp “very keen” to beat Man Utd to major transfer but has to sell one of two Liverpool stars first

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly very keen on sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Reds look set to be up against Manchester United in the race for Sancho’s signature, though they would supposedly face selling Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in order to be able to afford Sancho’s transfer fee.

MORE: Jose Mourinho wants transfer of Man Utd star at Roma as Red Devils set €20-25million asking price

See below for the latest on the Sancho transfer saga from the reliable Jan Age Fjortoft…

Sancho has shone in the Bundesliga, and looks right now like he’d be an absolutely ideal upgrade on Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international is enduring a difficult season and may be past his best, with Sancho a younger model who could give LFC more of a threat up front and help them improve next season.

United could be a tempting destination for the England international as well, however, especially as they’re more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

borussia dortmund winger jadon sancho

Jadon Sancho is a transfer target for Liverpool

