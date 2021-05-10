Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly very keen on sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Reds look set to be up against Manchester United in the race for Sancho’s signature, though they would supposedly face selling Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in order to be able to afford Sancho’s transfer fee.

MORE: Jose Mourinho wants transfer of Man Utd star at Roma as Red Devils set €20-25million asking price

See below for the latest on the Sancho transfer saga from the reliable Jan Age Fjortoft…

Re: Sancho Manchester United still going for him. Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) May 10, 2021

Sancho has shone in the Bundesliga, and looks right now like he’d be an absolutely ideal upgrade on Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international is enduring a difficult season and may be past his best, with Sancho a younger model who could give LFC more of a threat up front and help them improve next season.

United could be a tempting destination for the England international as well, however, especially as they’re more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting a promising young team together and Sancho seems like he could perfectly fit in with the Norwegian’s style of play and help them build on the progress they’ve made this season.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.