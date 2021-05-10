“Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano tweets exciting Manchester United transfer news

Fabrizio Romano will have delighted Manchester United fans with his latest major transfer news tweet.

According to Romano, Edinson Cavani has been persuaded to sign a contract extension with Man Utd, with everything a done deal, despite no official announcement from the club or player yet.

See below for the details from Romano…

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, here we go! ??? #MUFC The agreement has been completed, Cavani has accepted to stay after Man Utd board and Solskjaer were pushing to keep him. Confirmed and done deal. ? #ManUtd #Cavani — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

Cavani has been in superb form for United in recent times, and it would certainly be a boost for the Red Devils to keep this in-form forward for at least another season.

Despite being 34 years of age and only in his first season in English football, Cavani has settled brilliantly at United and has played a key role in the club making the Europa League final.

Romano is a reliable source on transfer stories like this, so United fans will surely now be celebrating the fact that Cavani is staying at the club, when an exit looked much more likely not so long ago.

