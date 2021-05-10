Menu

“Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano tweets exciting Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano will have delighted Manchester United fans with his latest major transfer news tweet.

According to Romano, Edinson Cavani has been persuaded to sign a contract extension with Man Utd, with everything a done deal, despite no official announcement from the club or player yet.

MORE: Klopp “very keen” to beat Man Utd to major transfer but has to sell one of two Liverpool stars first

See below for the details from Romano…

Cavani has been in superb form for United in recent times, and it would certainly be a boost for the Red Devils to keep this in-form forward for at least another season.

Despite being 34 years of age and only in his first season in English football, Cavani has settled brilliantly at United and has played a key role in the club making the Europa League final.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given boost as former transfer target now available for cut-price £25m fee
Sheffield United issue statement after violent video allegedly involving Oli McBurnie goes viral on social media
Six up for sale as Arsenal plan major clear-out to raise £60m in transfer funds

Romano is a reliable source on transfer stories like this, so United fans will surely now be celebrating the fact that Cavani is staying at the club, when an exit looked much more likely not so long ago.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

More Stories Edinson Cavani fabrizio romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.