Man United star posts cryptic social media message, fans left to speculate true meaning

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has recently taken to his social media to post a cryptic message.

The Spanish shot-stopper has uploaded a Japanese cartoon of a character trapped behind barbed wire. Fans have been left wondering what the message could really mean.

The keeper’s post comes at a time when his place among United’s team is uncertain.

Following the emergence of young English keeper Dean Henderson, De Gea has seen his once nailed down number one starting spot come under severe threat.

Relegated mostly to cup appearances, there are growing suggestions that the Spain international could now be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second-choice goalkeeper.

De Gea joined United a decade ago after he made a whopping £22.5m switch from Atletico Madrid.

Since then, he has gone on to make 438 club appearances, in all competitions, however, in light of Henderson’s impressive form, fans have been left wondering if De Gea will reach the 500 mark.

