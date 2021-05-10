Talks planned: Man United ready to double star’s wages, meeting to take place after Europa League final

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Bruno Fernandes a new big-money contract to stay at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting Lisbon midway through last season, and it seems clear that keeping him happy will be a key part of Man Utd’s plans for the immediate future.

MORE: Mason Greenwood makes Man Utd history with stunning achievement

The Red Devils are already planning to discuss a new deal with Fernandes after the Europa League final, possibly raising his wages to £200,000 a week, according to the Sun.

The report suggests, however, that Fernandes also wants reassurances over the club’s transfer plans ahead of the summer.

This seems fair enough, as Fernandes has often carried Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, with more quality needed ahead of him and behind him.

A better striker to finish the chances he creates could be a fine option for United, while a stronger defence and defensive midfield could also offer him more freedom to do what he does best in the final third.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.