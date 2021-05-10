“Harry Kane has to leave” – Even former Tottenham star is urging Man Utd transfer target to quit Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged Harry Kane to quit the club amid recent Manchester United transfer rumours involving the player.

The England international has been in outstanding form again this season, but Spurs as a team have let him down as they look set to finish trophyless once again, and most likely outside of the top four.

MORE: Man United fans to be disappointed again as top summer target is courted by Bayern Munich

O’Hara admits he’s fed up with watching Kane do all he’s doing for this Tottenham side without getting any reward, as he told talkSPORT he feels the 27-year-old simply has to move on from the north London side now…

? “#THFC were shocking! I cannot wait for the season to end, Kane has to leave.” ? “I am sick of watching that poor man run for this side & get nothing back!” @Mrjamieohara1 is ‘over’ this season after Tottenham lost 3-1 to #LUFC. ? pic.twitter.com/YM3mL5ERvg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 10, 2021

This comes as Kane has been strongly linked with Man Utd by the Sun, and there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to have such a quality all-rounder at centre-forward in his squad next season.

The Red Devils may need a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani pretty soon, while the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial in recent times, leaving a lot of pressure on young duo Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!