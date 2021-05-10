Manchester City’s Kayky discusses reaching first-team football at a young age

Kayky is the latest Brazilian talent exported to Europe when he joins Manchester City in 2022. The English club purchased spent £9-million plus add-ons for the Fluminense FC forward.

In an interview with the “Seleção Sportv” (via UOL Esporte), the 17-year-old spoke about his first taste of senior team football. Kayky will play the rest of 2021 with Fluminense and discuss the current moment he’s currently living despite the young age.

“It’s a unique moment in my life,” Kayky said. “I am living a moment that all boys my age dream of living. I try to separate the two things because I have to have my head in Fluminense first. I still have the whole season; I cannot think about the future. Of course, we keep imagining, watching, watching the Champions League games, dreaming, seeing ourselves. Still, I have to focus; I have a critical season and see if I can enter the history of Fluminense.”

The teenager is learning what it’s like being a professional football player from veteran players such as Nenê, who has experience playing in Europe and can let Kayky know what to expect when he makes the jump next year.

“They are the two most experienced players in Fluminense,” Kayky said. “Fred went through many important places, a player who played in the World Cup. Nenê, who played abroad at PSG. You arrive, and they give you credibility, “go inside, if you make a mistake, we are here to have support, do what you’ve always done, be you.”

Finally, Fluminense will face crosstown rival Flamengo for the Carioca Championship, a competition for clubs based in Rio de Janeiro. Kayky is getting another taste of the rivalry over two legs for the state championship. A good performance in this match is an excellent way to introduce himself to the casual fan.

“In the youth level or the professional, every Fla-Flu is different,” Kayky said. “I already had this experience at the youth level. We always try to win and give our full strength. I was able to play my first Fla-Flu in the professional, I left with the victory, and I hope to leave with the victory now in the final, God willing.”