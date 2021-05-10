Menu

Watch: Premier League star attacks fan and stamps on his phone in SHOCKING video

Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Sheffield United ace Oli McBurnie has been filmed appearing to attack a fan and stamp on his phone in a shocking video.

Not much more is currently known about the situation and how things escalated like this, but it certainly doesn’t look good for McBurnie…

MORE: Manchester City star described as “painful to watch”

More Stories / Latest News
Man City withdraw idea of open top bus parade in case of loss to Chelsea in Champions League final
“Harry Kane has to leave” – Even former Tottenham star is urging Man Utd transfer target to quit Spurs
International ambitions could scupper a move for Daniel Levy’s choice for Tottenham manager

The former Swansea City man may have been provoked before the footage we see here, but we can’t know for sure what went on to make him this angry.

It will be interesting to see how this develops for McBurnie and what action Sheffield United might feel they want to take against the player.

More Stories Oli McBurnie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.